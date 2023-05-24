Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 4: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Eastern Conference Final

In a stunning turn of events, the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves on the brink of elimination as they head into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers have dominated the series so far, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leading the charge and shutting down the Hurricanes' offense.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the live broadcast of the game on TNT, CBS, SN, and TVAS.

For those unable to watch the game on TV, streaming options such as DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube provide alternative ways to follow the action.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Preview

Game 4 promises to be a thrilling contest as the Carolina Hurricanes fight to stay alive and extend the series.

In Game 3, the Panthers held on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory on home ice. Sergei Bobrovsky was the standout player of the game, stopping all 32 shots he faced. Despite the Hurricanes' relentless pressure and a significant advantage in shots on goal, Bobrovsky stood tall, denying them any scoring opportunities.

The lone goal of the game came from Sam Reinhart on a power-play opportunity in the second period, proving to be enough to secure the win for the Florida Panthers.

Throughout the series, the Hurricanes have found it incredibly difficult to solve Bobrovsky's exceptional goaltending. Despite peppering him with shots, Carolina has managed just three goals in the entire series.

The Carolina Hurricanes' offensive struggles have been particularly evident in 5-on-5 situations, with only one goal coming from even-strength play.

In Game 3, the Hurricanes outshot the Panthers by a margin of 32-17. However, many of their shots were not challenging enough to test Bobrovsky. Carolina's inability to capitalize on their scoring opportunities has been a frustrating aspect of the series, with the team squandering exceptional play from their goaltenders.

With the Florida Panthers holding a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Hurricanes face an uphill battle. They must regroup and find a way to solve Bobrovsky's dominance.

Carolina's offensive stars, such as Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Teuvo Teravainen, need to step up and provide the necessary scoring support. Additionally, the Hurricanes' power play, which has struggled in the series, must find a way to capitalize on their opportunities.

The Carolina Hurricanes' season hangs in the balance, and they need a remarkable turnaround to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive. While the odds are stacked against them, they have shown resilience throughout the season and have the talent to make a comeback.

