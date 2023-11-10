Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 10th 2023

The 8-5 Carolina Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and are set to take on the sixth-placed Florida Panthers (7-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams aiming to assert their dominance in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

The action will be broadcast on Bally Sports, with the live stream available on Fubo TV, providing a convenient option for viewers to catch every moment of the showdown.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes head into the matchup in good form with their offense leading the way, scoring an average of 3.38 goals per game. The top-line tandem of Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas has been a force to be reckoned with, amassing a combined 10 goals and 13 assists.

However, the Hurricanes' offensive prowess doesn't end there, with contributions from players like Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho, who have collectively tallied 15 goals and 14 assists.

Adding to their offensive depth, defensemen Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin have chipped in with five goals and 12 assists from the blue line, providing a multifaceted offensive threat that opponents find challenging to contain.

Florida Panthers game preview

On the flip side, the Florida Panthers, also enjoying a strong season, have been relying on their top lines to lead the charge. Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov have spearheaded the offense, accumulating an impressive 15 goals and 23 assists.

However, the Panthers are aware of the need for increased offensive contributions beyond their top-heavy lines, as they currently average 2.92 goals per game. With only five skaters boasting three or more goals, the Panthers hope to address this imbalance to ensure a more well-rounded offensive performance.

Hockey enthusiasts can expect a clash of titans, with the Hurricanes aiming to continue their offensive onslaught and the Panthers seeking an uptick in their goal-scoring efficiency. With Bally Sports airing the game live and Fubo TV offering a convenient streaming option, fans are in for a treat as these two Eastern Conference powerhouses vie for supremacy on November 10.