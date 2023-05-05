Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils Game 2: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs 

For the second straight series, the New Jersey Devils dropped Game 1 by a 5-1 scoreline. Unlike the first-round series, however, the Devils will look to bounce back immediately when they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.

In the first round, New Jersey fell 5-1 in both Games 1 and 2 to the New York Rangers. In the second round, they met the same fate.

Carolina dominated Game 1 from start to finish. The Canes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes and Jersey was never able to pull within one, scoring their only goal in the second period.

The Devils struggled to create any offense against the stingy Canes defense. In the first period, New Jersey mustered just one shot on goal, being outshot 10-1.

In the second and third, they totaled only 17 shots on goal. Unsurprisingly, they were unable to put pressure on Canes netminder Fredrik Andersen and once the Canes took the lead, the game felt immediately out of reach.

New Jersey, however, was able to smother Carolina in return, allowing only 23 shots the entire game. As expected, the game was tight-checking, and even the Carolina Hurricanes, who have gained the reputation of throwing everything at the opponent's net, were mostly held at bay.

For the first time since Game 3 of the first round, New Jersey is faced with a goaltending dilemma. Akira Schmid, 22, took over against the Rangers and played the remainder of the series, as well as Game 1 of the second round.

After allowing three goals on 11 shots, however, Schmid was replaced by Vitek Vanecek. Vanecek stopped 10 of 11 and for a moment, gave the Devils hope of a comeback. But Brady Skjei's tally midway through the third put the nail in the coffin and the stamp on a 1-0 series lead for Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Puljujarvi-Aho-Jarvis

Noesen-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Martinook-Staal-Fast

Drury-Stastny-Stepan

Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chatfield

Andersen

Raanta

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Hughes - Haula

Meier - Mercer - Boqvist

Bastian - McLeod - Lazar

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Vanecek

Schmid

How to watch

The game will begin at 8:00 PM EST on TNT.

Prediction

This will be the second really tough challenge for the young Devils. They overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first round of the NHL playoffs, but can they step up and find a way to steal one in Carolina in Game 2?

Going down 2-0 against the Hurricanes could spell doom. All said and done, New Jersey may not be up for the challenge.

Score: Hurricanes 3, Devils 2

