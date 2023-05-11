Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils Game 5: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils have reached the breaking point for the first time as they trail the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in this second-round series heading into Game 5.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Carolina Hurricanes traded dominating blows with the Devils. New Jersey put up eight in an 8-4 Game 3 win before Carolina blew them off their home ice 6-1 in Game 4.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils: How to Watch

TV: TNT, Sportsnet, Kayo, Viaplay

The Devils are up against the wall. Not only do they trail the series 3-1 but they have also been dominated in each of their three defeats. In Game 4, New Jersey lacked the intensity, IQ, and focus needed for a playoff game. They turned pucks over at a high rate (26 in the game), they had to pull Vitek Vanecek again, and their skilled players were silent.

"It's unacceptable," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "We had a game going on there, we got scored on and the bench got quiet and they made us pay really fast. Got to learn from that and can't let that happen again."

For the Hurricanes, this has to feel like the best-case scenario. Carolina is playing without Max Pacioretty, Teuvo Teräväinen, Anti Raanta, and Andrei Svechnikov. Those are three of their top scorers and their starting goaltender for much of the season. Yet, the team has not veered from its plan.

Under Head Coach Rod Brind'A'mour, the Canes have played the same style of hockey throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They work hard, they receive contributions from the entire lineup, and the 'next man up' has consistently stepped into a role. They look like a team determined to do some damage in the race for the cup.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Puljujarvi - Aho - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Drury - Stastny - Stepan

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Andersen

Raanta

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Palat - Hischier - Bratt

Meier - Hughes - Mercer

Tatar- McLeod - Haula

Wood - Bastian - Sharangovich

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Bahl - Severson

Graves - Marino

Schmid

Vanecek

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils Prediction:

For me, this game comes down to two things: can the Devils possess the puck much better? And can whoever they start in goal finally provide consistent play?

If both of those do not happen, it is curtains on this extraordinary Devils season.

Hurricanes 4, Devils 2

Poll : 0 votes