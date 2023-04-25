Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Game 5: Preview, Lines, Predictions: 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Game 5

Carolina leads series 3-1

The time has come for the New York Islanders. It is pretty simple, win or go home.

After a disappointing 5-2 loss at home on Saturday, the Isles have their backs against the wall as they travel back to Raleigh, where they lost both games to begin this series.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin was going to be the difference-maker if New York were to have a chance in this series. And while he has certainly done his part with a .917 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average in four games, it has not been enough.

So far in the series, the Carolina Hurricanes have proven too much for New York. They are averaging 33 shots per game, have the best penalty kill in the playoffs at 92 percent, and have allowed the third-fewest goals across all 16 teams. In other words, they have been dominant and deserve to be on the brink of advancing to the second round.

For Carolina, they haven't needed any superstars to shine. Sebastian Aho leads the team with five points but each player is chipping in and that has had a huge impact. As expected from a Rod Brind'Amour-coached team, the Canes have been hard to play against and have smothered the Islanders with their pressure game.

If the Islanders are going to avoid elimination tonight, they need their big names to step up. It starts with Sorokin playing lights out in net. Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat need to be playmakers.

Brock Nelson and Anders Lee need to convert. And the defense needs to find a way to eliminate the Canes around their net. If New York can find a way inside the Carolina defense, they have a shot.

New York Islanders Projected Lineup

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Parise-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

Bolduc-Dobson

Sorokin

Varlamov

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Teravainen-Aho-Jarvis

Noesen-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Martinook-Staal-Fast

Drury-Stastny-Stepan

Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chatfield

Raanta

Andersen

Prediction

The Islanders do not go away easily. They have the players and the goaltender to extend this series, and we believe they will find a way to do that tonight. Sorokin makes 40+ saves in this one.

Islanders 2, Hurricanes 1

Poll : 0 votes