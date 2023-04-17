Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Series: How to Watch, TV Channel List, Live Stream details & More - NHL Playoffs 2023

The stage is set for the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Round 1 (Game 1) of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders are gearing themselves up to face off in another high-voltage matchup when they meet tonight. Fans can expect this game to be filled with some electrifying moments from both ends of the ice.

Here are the details for this exciting playoff matchup:

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Match Details

The Hurricanes have a home ice advantage, meaning they will host the Islanders at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina in Games 1,2,5 and 7.

Round 1 (Game 1) between the Hurricanes and the Islanders is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17. The puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

To watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders matchup live, fans can tune into ESPN 2, SN360 and TVAS2 networks.

The game will also be telecast live on BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, the regional networks. The live streaming of the game can be accessed on Fubo with a seven-day free trial.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Match Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes finished their regular season as the second-best team in the league with 113 points. They clinched the Metropolitan Division title and a second seed from the Eastern Conference.

It will be the 10th overall playoff appearance for the Hurricanes and their fifth in a row. They have a 28-10-3 record at their home arena and a 3-1-0 season series record with the Islanders. Martin Necas has been the leading scorer (71 points) for the team in the regualar season.

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders

After Andrei Svechnikov suffered a season-ending knee injury, it is likely that Sebastian Aho will take command with Necas in the forward line. Both Antii Raanta and Frederick Anderson have both been brilliant for the Hurricanes in the net.

The New York Islanders finished their NHL regular season with accumulating 93 points with a 42-31-9 record. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin has been doing wonders for the Islanders this season and will enter the playoffs with a .924 SV%. Brock Nelson has been leading the team in goal scoring with 75 points.

While their second-leading goal scorer, Matthew Barzal, is all set to return to the lineup after missing games since February 18. His return to the lineup is a massive boost for the Islanders in their offense.

The Hurricanes are predicted to come out top in the series. However, a goaltender like Ilya Sorokin could make things more interesting in this Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders matchup.

