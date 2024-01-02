Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

On Tuesday, January 2, at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers (25-9-1) will face off against the fourth-ranked Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4) at Madison Square Garden. The game promises to be a battle of offensive titans, and fans can watch it live on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have been enjoying a stellar season, particularly excelling in offense, averaging 3.32 goals per game. In their last three games, they have netted 13 goals.

The dynamic duo of Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis leads the top line with a combined 28 goals and 41 assists. Notably, the Hurricanes' offensive prowess extends beyond the top line, with contributions from Martin Necas, Michael Bunting, Stefan Noesen, and skilled defensemen Brady Skjei and Brent Burns.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers boast a formidable offense, scoring an average of 3.43 goals per game. The top line, spearheaded by Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, has been a force to be reckoned with, tallying 37 goals and 50 assists.

The Rangers' offensive depth is evident in the combined efforts of Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere, who have contributed 37 goals and 51 assists. Notably, defensemen Adam Fox and Erik Gustafsson have contributed six goals and 37 assists to create scoring opportunities.

Hurricanes vs Rangers: Head to Head

Games Played: The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes have played a total of 62 games up to today. Average Goals per Match: Across these 62 games, both teams have maintained an average of 5.4 goals per match. Team Performance: The Rangers have won 42 games and lost 20 games. In comparison, the Hurricanes won 20 games and lost 42 games. Overtime and Shootout Results: Both teams have had 2 wins and 2 losses in overtime (OT) matches. In shootouts (PS), the Rangers have 2 wins and 3 losses, while the Hurricanes have 3 wins and 2 losses. Average Goals Scored per Team: On average, the New York Rangers scored 3.1 goals per match, whereas the Carolina Hurricanes scored an average of 2.3 goals.

Hurricanes vs Rangers: Prediction

In the upcoming clash, the New York Rangers hold the favorite position with odds at -121, while the Carolina Hurricanes are the underdogs with a line of +101. The over/under for the NHL game is set at six goals.

Recent performances favor the Rangers, having secured a convincing 5-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, instilling confidence in their ability to triumph. The expectations align with a potential Rangers' win in this anticipated matchup.

Hurricanes vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Rangers to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score: Yes.