Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 21st 2023

In a Thursday night showdown at PPG Paints Arena, the seventh-place Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) will collide with the 13th-place Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3). The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Hurricanes, securely holding fourth place in the Metropolitan Division, are looking strong despite some contention in the locker room. Their recent 6-3 triumph over Vegas shows their offensive prowess and adaptability in the absence of key players, notably goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Pyotr Kochetkov's stellar performance with a .895 save percentage and 2.65 goals allowed per game in the last four outings includes three wins and a shootout loss.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

On the other side, the Penguins find themselves in a recalibration phase, currently sitting seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 14-13-3 record. Recent victories, exemplified by a 4-3 win against Minnesota, showcase glimpses of their potential. However, inconsistencies, as evident in a 7-0 road loss to Toronto, underscore areas requiring improvement.

Key players Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel lead the charge, with Guentzel boasting 34 points and Crosby unleashing 114 shots. However, injuries to Bryan Rust and Matt Nieto have impacted their offensive depth.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins: Head-to-head and key numbers

Game History: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes have faced off in a total of 57 games up to the present day. Average Goals: Across these 57 games, both teams have displayed an offensive flair, with an average of 5.5 goals scored per match. Win-Loss Record: The Penguins have secured victory in 31 of these games, while the Hurricanes have emerged triumphant in 26. Overtime and Shootouts: In overtime, each team has 4 wins and 4 losses in overtime situations. In shootouts, the Penguins have secured 3 victories, while the Hurricanes have notched 2. Average Goals per Match (Team-wise): The Penguins have maintained a goal-scoring average of 3, while the Hurricanes have posted an average of 2.5.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Predictions

In the upcoming matchup, the Carolina Hurricanes are the favorites with odds at -119. The Pittsburgh Penguins, listed as the underdogs with odds at -101, face an uphill battle. The over/under is set at 6.

Recent performances, including Carolina's 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh's 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild, contribute to the anticipation of a closely contested and exciting matchup.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Hurricanes to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score: Yes.