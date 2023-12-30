Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 30, 2023

Following Andrei Svechinikov's hat-trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes (19-13-4) face the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

The matchup will air on BSSO and NHL Network.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their success with consecutive victories, following a 5-3 triumph over Montreal in their last outing.

Sebastian Aho leads the team in scoring, boasting 39 points, including 14 goals and a team high 25 assists. Seth Jarvis has contributed 26 points, with 12 goals and 14 assists, while Martin Bunting holds 24 points with 17 assists.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 113 goals this season (3.1 per game), positioning them at 18th in the NHL and hold the 11th ranked penalty kill percentage at 82.2%. In goal, Antti Raanta stands at 7-5-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .855 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs come with a determination to bounce back from a 6-5 OT loss to Columbus in their previous matchup.

William Nylander leads the Leafs in points this season, amassing 48 points, including 17 goals and a team-high 31 assists. Auston Matthews follows closely with 44 points, boasting a team-leading 29 goals.

Mitch Marner contributes 38 points with 24 assists, while John Tavares has recorded 31 points, comprising 11 goals and 20 assists. On the offensive front, the Maple Leafs rank eighth in the NHL, tallying 118 total goals (3.6 per game).

In penalty killing, the Maple Leafs boast the 21st ranked percentage, successfully neutralizing 78.79% of opponent power plays. In goal, Ilya Samsonov has a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 GAA and an .862 SV%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Maple Leafs and Hurricanes have faced each other 136 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs hold an overall record of 53-70-11-2 (43.0%) against the Hurricanes.

In regular season matchups, the Maple Leafs have a 51-66-11-2 (43.5%) record against the Hurricanes.

The longest winning streak the Maple Leafs have enjoyed over the Hurricanes is four games.

The Hurricanes hold the ninth position in the NHL for faceoff win rate, boasting a 51.3% success rate, while the Maple Leafs have a team shooting percentage of 10.9%, ranking them seventh in the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto has emerged victorious in 15 of 29 games where they were considered the favorites this season. In 28 games with odds shorter than -115, the Maple Leafs have secured 15 wins, boasting a 53.5% chance of winning the upcoming game.

On the flip side, Carolina, having been the underdog three times this season, is yet to secure an upset. In two games with odds of -105 or longer, the Hurricanes suffered defeats, carrying a 51.2% chance of winning the upcoming matchup.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No

