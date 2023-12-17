Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 17th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) face off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, Dec 17 at 6 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. The game will be broadcast on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

The Hurricanes are seeking redemption after a 6-5 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, while the Capitals aim to recover from their recent 3-1 setback, also at the hands of the Predators.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Washington Capitals are navigating a challenging season, grappling with a lackluster offense that averages only 2.50 goals per game. Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Tom Wilson lead the charge with 27 goals and 22 assists, but the rest of the offensive lineup is struggling to find consistency.

Only four players have managed six goals or more, making it easy for opponents to stifle their offensive efforts.

On the flip side, the defense has been strong, allowing just 2.85 goals per game. Defensive leaders John Carlson and Rasmus Sandin have contributed a combined 3.0 defensive point shares and 107 blocked shots. Adding depth, Nick Jensen, Martin Fehervary, and Trevor van Riemsdyk have a combined 3.9 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been a standout with a .929 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA, making 364 saves and accumulating 9.1 goals saved above average.

Conversely, despite initial setbacks this season, the Carolina Hurricanes have showcased a potent offense, averaging 3.27 goals per game, including an impressive 11 goals in the last three games.

Leading the top two lines, Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, and Seth Jarvis have amassed 30 goals and 40 assists. The broader offensive picture looks promising, with Teuvo Teravainen, Stefan Neosen, and Michael Bunting combining for 26 goals and 31 assists.

Defensive contributors Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei have chipped in with eight goals and 27 assists, adding versatility to the team's offensive arsenal. Despite these offensive strengths, the defense has encountered challenges, allowing 3.27 goals per game.

While Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin have combined for 4.1 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has faced challenges, making it easy for opponents to find open shots.

In goal, Sebastian Aho is having a standout season, contributing significantly with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Hurricanes and Capitals have a history of 192 games in both regular and playoffs, with the Hurricanes maintaining an overall record of 72-100-14-6 (41.1%) against the Capitals. Currently, the Hurricanes are on a four-game winning streak against the Capitals. In regular season contests, the Hurricanes have a 68-97-14-6 (40-5%) record against the Washington Capitals. The longest winning streak the Carolina Hurricanes have enjoyed over the Capitals is four games, achieved on three separate occasions, with one of these streaks currently active. The Hurricanes excel in faceoffs, boasting a 51.8% win rate, ranking them seventh in the NHL in the category. In contrast, the Capitals struggle with a 46.9% faceoff win percentage, placing them 28th in the league. Both teams have secured two shutouts this season, and collectively, they average 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

This season, Carolina has emerged victorious in 16 out of 27 games where they were considered favorites. When faced with odds lower than -231 in five games, the Hurricanes secured victory four times. According to current odds, Carolina holds a 69.8% probability of winning the upcoming contest.

On the other hand, the Capitals have achieved upset victories in seven out of 18 games played as underdogs this season, translating to a 38.9% success rate. Washington experienced odds of +184 or higher once this season, clinching a victory in that particular game. The Capitals are given a 35.2% chance of winning the impending contest.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

