Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 5th 2024

In today's game at Capital One Arena, the Carolina Hurricanes, currently holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 21-13-4, clash with the 10th-ranked Washington Capitals, who have had a challenging season at 18-12-6. The face-off is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Hurricanes have enjoyed a stellar season, propelled by a formidable offensive performance. With an average of 3.39 goals per game, they've been a force to be reckoned with. The dynamic duo of Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis leads the charge, amassing an impressive 28 goals and 42 assists.

However, it's not just the top line that has shined, as Michael Bunting, Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen have contributed significantly, combining for 28 goals and 47 assists. Not to be outdone, defensemen Brady Skjei and Brent Burns have added 12 goals and 32 assists, fortifying the Hurricanes' offensive prowess.

On the flip side, the Capitals have faced offensive struggles this season, averaging a modest 2.36 goals per game. Despite notable contributions from Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson, who have amassed 32 goals and 33 assists, the rest of the offense has faltered.

Only four skaters have managed eight goals or more, leaving the Capitals vulnerable to defensive countermeasures. Fortunately, the Capitals' defense has stepped up, allowing a respectable 2.89 goals per game.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head Record: In the 76 games played between the Capitals and the Hurricanes, the Capitals secured victories in 44 matchups, while the Hurricanes emerged triumphant in 32 contests. Overtime Success: The Capitals won six games in overtime and 5 in shootouts. The Hurricanes have secured seven overtime victories and five shootout wins. Goal-Scoring Prowess: Across the 76 games, the teams have maintained an average of 5.4 goals per match. The Washington Capitals have been slightly more prolific, averaging 2.8 goals per game, while the Carolina Hurricanes have averaged 2.6 goals per game.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Prediction

The Hurricanes enter as favorites with odds of -172, while the Capitals are the underdogs at +144. The over/under for the game is set at 6 goals.

Carolina is coming off a commanding 6-1 road triumph against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2, while Washington suffered a 6-3 home defeat against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 3.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Hurricanes to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score: Yes.