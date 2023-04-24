Charles 'Chuck' Barkley would rather watch NHL games over the "boring as hell" Denver v Timberwolves match

Charles 'Chuck' Barkley has never hidden his love for hockey. He watches the Stanley Cup playoffs with great intent and loves following the sport. He is also known for not mincing words when it comes to breaking down his feelings towards NBA players and games.

Chuck didn't hold back when discussing the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets first-round Playoff matchup. The Nuggets were widely favored before the series began, which makes sense considering that they are the No. 1 seed and the T-Wolves are the No. 8 seed.

However, Chuck doesn't appear to find this series to be all that intriguing. The Nuggets won their first three games of the series and were on the verge of sweeping the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets were neck-and-neck heading into halftime of Game 4. Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, though, were not entertained by the matchup despite the close score.

Barkley had this to say at the start of Sunday night's 'NBA on TNT' halftime coverage:

"I was watching hockey on TBS I'm not gonna lie. This game is boring as hell."

Alex Micheletti @AlexMicheletti "I was watching hockey on TBS I'm not gonna lie. This game is boring as hell." Charles Barkley, confirmed Hockey guy

It makes sense to watch the NHL Playoffs instead of a lopsided NBA playoff series. However, it's rude of him to admit that he isn't watching an NBA playoff game that he is getting paid to critique.

Charles 'Chuck' Barkley preferred the NHL playoffs back in 2017 as well

Charles Barkley is no stranger to playoff hockey. He previously admitted to watching the NHL playoffs while on air covering the 2018 NBA playoffs.

“Speaking of a Zamboni, thank God for the NHL Playoffs. That’s what I would be watching in the back instead of some of these blowouts.”

What makes the Stanley Cup Playoffs so exciting is its unpredicability. The Boston Bruins just had the best regular season in NHL history. But it is far from a guarantee that they will win the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, they will have to scratch and claw to make their way out of the Eastern Conference.

The Oilers have been pushed to the limit by the LA Kings. This shows why the National Hockey League (NHL) is one of the most exciting leagues to watch, especially during the playoffs.

