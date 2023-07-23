Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick was manifesting getting drafted by Hawks

The Chicago Blackhawks calling Oliver Moore's name as the 19th overall pick in the NHL draft marked a moment of immense anticipation and the realization of his dreams. It signaled the beginning of his professional hockey career. However, the fact that Moore had himself expressed the desire to get drafted by the Blackhawks before his name was even announced set this achievement apart.

Moore said:

"I'd love to get drafted to Chicago and play against Bedard and stuff at dev camp."

From a young age, Moore was captivated by hockey's allure and had one true goal – to make it to the NHL. He dedicated countless hours to perfecting his skills, pushing himself to the limit, and envisioning his future on the grand stage of professional hockey.

As the NHL draft approached, excitement filled the air, not only for Moore but also for countless other aspiring athletes eager to begin their professional careers.

When the moment arrived and the Blackhawks were on the clock with the 19th overall pick, the anticipation was palpable. As the tension built, Kyle Davidson, the Blackhawks' representative, took to the stage and announced that Moore had been eagerly awaiting:

"With the 19th pick, the Chicago Blackhawks are proud to select Oliver Moore."

At that moment, Moore's manifestation became a reality. His dreams had transformed into something tangible. He got up from his seat and hugged his close ones.

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson also wished to sign Oliver Moore

During the NHL draft, the Chicago Blackhawks were given an unexpected chance to select Oliver Moore as the 19th pick. General manager Kyle Davidson had passionately hoped to draft Moore, but the odds seemed against them. As the draft progressed, Davidson's frustration grew evident, believing the coveted player might slip away.

Davidson said:

"Detroit's gonna make their pick. ... I know, no one's willing to give them to us. "

The person sitting beside Davidson urged him to pause and catch his breath.

However, destiny favored the Blackhawks when the Winnipeg Jets passed on Moore with the 18th pick. Overwhelmed with joy, Davidson couldn't believe their good fortune.

He said:

"Come on. F***ing Right! I can't believe it."

The addition of Moore to the Blackhawks organization has filled both fans and team management with eager anticipation for the valuable impact he can make.

