Chicago Blackhawks projected line combinations for 2023-24 NHL season

The Chicago Blackhawks have undergone significant changes leading up to the 2023-24 NHL season, with a mix of established veterans and rising stars.

As fans eagerly await the start of the season, let's project the starting lines for the Blackhawks:

Chicago Blackhawks projected line combinations for 2023-24 season

Forwards

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Taylor Raddysh

The top line promises to be a dynamic force. Hall, known for his playmaking abilities, will complement the young phenom Connor Bedard, who's expected to have a breakout season. Raddysh adds size and scoring ability to this potent trio.

Philipp Kurashev — Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou

The second line features a blend of youth and speed. Kurashev and Reichel, both former first-round picks, bring skill and creativity, while Athanasiou's lightning-fast skating adds a dangerous element to this line.

Ryan Donato – Jason Dickinson – Tyler Johnson

The third line offers versatility and defensive responsibility. Donato and Johnson are capable of contributing offensively, while Jason Dickinson's two-way play provides stability in the middle.

Nick Foligno – Cole Guttman – Corey Perry

The fourth line brings experience and grit. Foligno's leadership, combined with the physical presence of Perry and the energy of Guttman, could make this line a tough matchup for opponents.

Defense

Kevin Korchinski — Seth Jones

The top defensive pairing features Jones, acquired in a high-profile trade two years ago, and the young Kevin Korchinski.

Jones' all-around game and Korchinski's defensive acumen make this duo a cornerstone of the Blackhawks' blue line.

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Vlasic, a towering defenseman, will be paired with the steady and reliable Connor Murphy. The pairing provides a good balance of size and defensive skill.

Jarred Tinordi — Nikita Zaitsev

Tinordi's physicality and Zaitsev's defensive instincts form a solid third pairing. They will be counted on for their defensive contributions and penalty-killing prowess.

Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek

Mrazek will take the reins as the starting goaltender, bringing stability and experience between the pipes. His ability to make key saves in crucial moments will be vital for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Arvid Soderblom

Soderblom is expected to serve as the backup goaltender, providing Mrazek with the necessary rest while being prepared to step in when called upon. His development will be closely monitored throughout the season.

The Chicago Blackhawks' starting lines for the 2023-24 season is a blend of veteran leadership and youthful talent. With a focus on speed, skill and versatility, the team aims to compete in a challenging Central Division.