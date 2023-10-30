Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | 30th Oct. 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks head to Arizona to play the Coyotes on Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. ET. Chicago is currently 3-5 and coming off an overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Arizona, meanwhile, is 3-4 and suffered back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Kings.

The game can be seen on NBC at 10 p.m. ET in the States.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

Chicago handed Vegas its first loss on Friday night on the road. Chicago entered that matchup on a three-game losing streak. The Blackhawks are struggling offensively as Chicago is scoring just 2.25 goals per game, ranking 27th, while allowing three goals per game, ranking 12th. Their power play is at 9.7%, ranking 31st in the NHL.

The Blackhawks still have a ton of buzz early on due to first-overall pick Connor Bedard. To begin the year, Bedard has five points through eight games, while Corey Perry leads the Blackhawks with six points.

Arizona Coyotes preview

Arizona is on a two-game losing streak after losing a home-and-home to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and Friday. Arizona is also struggling as it averages just 2.71 goals per game, ranking 23rd, but goaltending has been solid as Arizona ranks 10th in the NHL, allowing 2.86 goals per game.

In net, the Coyotes have been led by Karel Vejmelka who has a 2.51 Goals Against Average and a .926 Save Percentage in four starts. Arizona, meanwhile, is led by Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who have eight points, while Logan Cooley, Sean Surzi and Matias Maccelli have five points.

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards

Foligno-Bedard-Kurashev

Dickinson-Reichel-Raddysh

Johnson-Donato-Perry

Athanasiou-Entwistle-Johnson

Defensemen

Korchinski-Jones

Phillips-Murphy

Zaitsev-Tinordi

Goalies

Mrazek

Soderblom

Arizona Coyotes lines

Forwards

Keller-Hayton-Schmaltz

Maccelli-Cooley-Kerfoot

Carcone-Bjugstad-Crouse

O'Brien-McBain-Boyd

Defensemen

Moser-Durzi

Dermott-Dumba

Valimaki-Stetcher

Goalies

Vejmelka

Ingram

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes: Odds and Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are +160 underdogs, with the comeback on the Arizona Coyotes, who are -192 favorites. The over/under is set at six.

Chicago handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss of the season and will go on the road to play the Coyotes, a tough team at home. This season, Arizona is 1-1 at home, but last year went 21-15-5 at home.

The Coyotes should be able to shut down the Blackhawks offense, as their goaltending and defense have been solid. Arizona, meanwhile, is starting to get better offensively as they are finding their chemistry.

Prediction: Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2

