Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

The Chicago Blackhawks open the season with a back-to-back, as in their second game they head to play the Boston Bruins. Chicago opened its season with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Tuesday night. Boston, meanwhile, will open its season on Wednesday night at home.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Chicago Blackhawks have a ton of hype surrounding them this season after they drafted Connor Bedard first overall.

Chicago was projected to be a team near the bottom of the standings but pulled off a road upset win over the Penguins on Tuesday. Bedard also recorded his first career NHL point in the win.

Boston Bruins preview

The 2023-24 NHL season will be a new-look Boston Bruins team as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. However, Boston still has the reigning Vezina winner Linus Ullmark as well as Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak up front.

Boston had a fairly quiet off-season but still has a solid roster and should be a playoff team come April.

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards:

Hall-Bedard-Donato

Johnson-Reichel-Raddysh

Katchouk-Guttman-Athanasiou

Perry-Dickinson-Foligno

Defensemen:

Vlasic-Jones

Korchinski-Murphy

Tinordi-Kaiser

Goalies:

Soderblom

Mrazek

Boston Bruins lines

Forwards:

van Riemsdyk-Zacha-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-Debrusk

Frederic-Poitras-Geekie

Lucic-Beecher-Lauko

Defensemen:

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Shattenkirk

Goalies:

Ullmark

Swayman

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins: Odds & Predictions

Despite winning last night, the Blackhawks are sizeable +245 underdogs with the Bruins being -305 favorites. The over/under is set at six goals with the over slightly juiced at -112.

Although Chicago won last night and did look good, back-to-backs are never easy for a team, especially given Boston will be fresh as they have yet to play this season. Also, Chicago will be playing their backup goalie Arvid Soderblom, who has struggled in just 18 NHL appearances.

Boston should be able to score on Soderblom here while Ullmark will remain one of the best goalies in the NHL. The goaltending will be the difference in this game as Boston covers the -1.5 on the puck line.

Prediction: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 1

