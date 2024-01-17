Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 17, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (13-29-2) aim to break a 15-game road losing streak as they face off against the Buffalo Sabres (19-21-4) this Wednesday, Jan 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, and MSG-B.

Buffalo's latest home game on Jan 15 resulted in a 3-0 win against the Sharks, whereas Chicago's recent matchup at home on January 16 concluded with a 2-1 shootout victory against the Sharks.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks maintain an average of 2.26 goals per game for the season, while their defense concedes an average of 3.65 goals.

They have recorded 18 power-play goals and hold a 75.71% penalty-kill efficiency.

Leading Chicago's offensive efforts this season, Philipp Kurashev has contributed significantly with eight goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Jason Dickinson has notched 14 goals and seven assists.

Unfortunately, Connor Bedard is still sidelined due to a jaw injury. In goal, Arvid Soderblom holds a record of 2-13-1 for the season, making 450 saves, allowing 64 goals, and maintaining a 4.01 GAA with an .875 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres maintain an average of 2.95 goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 3.233 goals.

They have notched 18 power-play goals this season, boasting a 79.1% success rate on the penalty kill.

Rasmus Dahlin stands out as one of Buffalo's top offensive contributors with 12 goals and 23 assists, accumulating a total of 35 points.

Additionally, Casey Mittelstadt has contributed 12 goals and 26 assists throughout the season.

In goal, Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen boats a 10-9-2 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Blackhawks and Sabres have faced each other in a total of 138 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Blackhawks have an overall record of 59-66-13 (47.5%) against the Sabres.

In regular season games alone, the Blackhawks hold a 58-58-13 (50%) record against the Sabres.

In faceoffs, the Sabres boast a win rate of 46.6%, while the Blackhawks secure victory in 44.5% of faceoff situations.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo sabres: Odds and prediction

Buffalo has proven successful in 10 out of 16 games this season when playing as the favorite. Notably, the Sabres have not faced odds lower than -285 in any game and has 74% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Blackhawks have been the underdog in 42 games this season, managing to upset their opponents in 12 of those instances, reflecting a 28.6% success rate. Specifically, when the Blackhawks are the underdog with odds of +230 or longer, they hold a 2-12 record and possess a 30.3% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Sabres 5 - 1 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Casey Mittelstadt to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Tage Thompson to be the first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

