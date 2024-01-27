Chicago Blackhawks vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The 14-33-2 Chicago Blackhawks will face the 21-22-5 Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, January 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, NBCSCH, and NBCS-CHI.

Calgary suffered a 5-2 home loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 25, while Chicago's most recent game ended in a 3-0 road loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Blackhawks score an average of 2.12 goals per game and concede an average of 3.57 goals. Their power play success rate is 12.6%, and their penalty kill stands at 76.8%.

Jason Dickinson has contributed 15 goals, 10 assists, and 77 shots on goal, while Philipp Kurashev has added eight goals and 17 assists. In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a 12-18-1 record this year, maintaining a 2.98 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flames average 3.08 goals per game and concede 3.15. Their power play success rate is 13.3%, and they boast an impressive 84.1 efficiency on the penalty kill.

Leading Calgary's offense, Blake Coleman has contributed 20 goals, 20 assists, and 112 shots on goal, while Nazem Kadri has added 16 goals and 22 assists.

In goal, Jacob Markstrom holds a 13-13-2 record this season, with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 201 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flames have an overall record of 85-88-26-2 (48.8%) against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 51.4% win rate, while the Blackhawks have 44.9%.

On penalty kills, the Flames boast an 84.14% success rate, while the Blackhawks are at 76.77%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

This season, Calgary has maintained an 11-11 record as the favorites. The Flames haven't encountered a game this season with odds lower than -293 and are estimated to have a 74.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Blackhawks have secured 13 victories in the 47 games where they were considered underdogs. Chicago has struggled with a 2-14 record when listed as underdogs with odds of +234 or longer, carrying a 29.9% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Flames 4-1 Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Lindholm to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Blake Coleman to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

