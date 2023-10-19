Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 19th Oct 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks are in Colorado to play the Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago is 2-2 to begin the season and have alternated wins and losses to start the year. Colorado, meanwhile, are 3-0 to begin the season and are set for their home opener on Thursday against the Blackhawks.

The game can seen at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the States and Sportsnet One in Canada.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Chicago Blackhawks started the season with a five-game road trip that ends on Thursday in Colorado against the Avalanche. Chicago picked up wins as underdogs against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chicago has been led by Corey Perry who has four points, Connor Bedard, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Athanasiou, and Seth Jones all have recorded three points to begin the season as well.

Colorado Avalanche preview

The Colorado Avalanche are undefeated to start the year, with all three games being on the road. Colorado is coming off a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, and also has an OT win over the San Jose Sharks, and in their season opener beat the Los Angeles Kings.

Colorado has been led by Mikko Rantanen who has five points, Cale Makar has four points, Nathan MacKinnon has three, Valeri Nichuskin has two points, and Devon Toews has two points as well.

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards

Hall-Bedard-Donato

Johnson-Reichel-Raddysh

Foligno-Dickinson-Perry

Katchouk-Entwistle-Athanasiou

Defensemen

Vlasic-Jones

Korchinski-Murphy

Kaiser-Zaitsev

Goalies

Soderblom

Mrazek

Colorado Avalanche lines

Forwards

Nichuskin-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Lehkonen-Johansen-Drouin

Wood-Colton-Tatar

Cogliano-Olofsson-O'Connor

Defensemen

Toews-Makar

Byram-Girad

Johnson-Manson

Goalies

Georgiev

Annunen

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Odds & Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are +275 underdogs while the Colorado Avalanche are massive -345 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the under juiced at -120.

Playing in Colorado is never easy for road teams as the evaluation tires opponents out, while the building is always loud, and for the Avalanche's home opener, it will only be crazier.

Soderblom did well against Toronto, but this Avs offense is more potent and has more depth than the Maple Leafs. Colorado, meanwhile, also does well defensively and in net, as the Avs should shut down the Blackhawks' offense.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Chicago Colorado 0 votes