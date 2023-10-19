Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 19th Oct 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche are set to face off in a spectacular showdown on Thursday, October 19. The Blackhawks are concluding a grueling five-game, 11-day opening road trip with the clash against the Avalanche.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Match details

The game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET, on October 19, 2023. All eyes will be on the grand stage of the Ball Arena, where these two formidable teams will test their mettle.

With an abundance of talent, strategy, and determination on display, this game is sure to deliver edge-of-your-seat action from start to finish.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanches: Broadcast details and radio coverage

For Blackhawks fans, there are multiple ways to catch the game. You can tune in to ESPN for television coverage or listen to the live radio broadcast on WGN-720-AM. If you prefer to stream the action, simply head over to Watch ESPN.

As for Avalanche enthusiasts, Colorado Avalanche games will be broadcast on various networks, ensuring you don't miss any of the action. ESPN, ESPN+, TNT, Hulu, and MAX are all showing the Avalanche game today.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche: Preview

The Blackhawks are looking to turn the tide after a 1-2-0 record against the Avalanche last season.

In their last outing, the Blackhawks secured a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, showcasing their offensive prowess. Tyler Johnson has been a standout, netting goals in back-to-back games, and Taylor Raddysh has found his touch, earning points in consecutive contests.

On the other side, the Colorado Avalanche boasts an array of talented skaters, making this matchup a true test for both teams. Corey Perry, with his clutch performances, adds another layer of excitement to the game.

The goaltending battle will be intense, with Petr Mrazek showcasing an impressive track record against the Colorado Avalanche, while Arvid Soderblom has been a revelation for the Chicago Blackhawks this season.