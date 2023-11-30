Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 30th 2023

The Detroit Red Wings are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET, with the game airing on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Preview

Chicago comes into the matchup with a 7-13-0 record, winning two of its last three games. Positioned eighth in the Central Division, they trail the leading Colorado Avalanche by 16 points and are 12 points behind the playoff cutoff held by Winnipeg.

The Blackhawks struggle offensively, ranking 29th in the league with an average of 2.65 goals per game. Defensively, they are tied for 28th, allowing 3.65 goals per contest.

Meanwhile, Detroit enters the game on a three-game winning streak, boasting an 11-6-3 record. Tied for third in the Atlantic Division, they sit six points behind the division-leading Boston.

The Red Wings showcase a strong offensive presence, ranking fourth in the league with an average of 3.70 goals per game. Defensively, they hold the 13th spot, allowing an average of three goals per game.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings have faced each other 88 times. Throughout these games, the teams have collectively averaged 5.8 goals per match. The Chicago Blackhawks have secured 51 wins, 37 losses, and 9 wins in overtime, with 5 losses in overtime. In shootouts, the Blackhawks have achieved 3 wins and 5 losses. The average number of goals per match for the Chicago Blackhawks stands at 3.1, while the Detroit Red Wings have an average of 2.7 goals per match.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings: Prediction

The Red Wings are the favorites with a line of -225, while the Blackhawks are the underdogs at +182. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5.

In their last game, Detroit suffered a 3-2 defeat on the road against the New York Rangers on November 29. Meanwhile, Chicago secured a 4-3 home victory over the Seattle Kraken on November 28.

With the odds favoring the Red Wings, they are anticipated to win this game.

Blackhawks vs. Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Red Wings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: No