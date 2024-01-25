Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 25, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (14-32-2) are on a mission to end their challenging 18-game road losing streak as they face off against the Edmonton Oilers (27-15-1) at Rogers Place on Thursday, Jan 25, with the puck dropping at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Edmonton dominated its last home game on Tuesday, securing a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Chicago faced a 6-2 defeat on the road against the Kraken in their most recent match on Wednesday.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, TVAS, and NBCSCH.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Blackhawks maintain an average of 2.17 goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 3.53 goals.

Jason Dickinson has been a key force in Chicago's offense this season, contributing 15 goals and 10 assists. Philipp Kurashev has contributed eight goals and 16 assists.

However, Connor Bedard remains sidelined with a jaw injury.

In the goal, Petr Mrazek holds a season record of 12-17-1, boasting a .907 SV%, making 877 saves, and allowing 90 goals with a 3.01 GAA.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are averaging 3.51 goals per game, and their defense allows an average of 2.86 goals.

Leon Draisaitl has been a standout offensive contributor for Edmonton, tallying 22 goals and 29 assists.

Connor McDavid adds to the offensive firepower with 17 goals and an impressive 43 assists this season. Zach Hyman has also made significant contributions with 17 assists and 28 goals.

In goal, Stuart Skinner holds a commendable record of 22-9-1, allowing 79 goals with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 73 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Blackhawks have an overall record of 83-76-12-2 (51.4%) against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Blackhawks have a 45% win rate, while the Oilers have 52.2%.

On penalty kills the Oilers boast a solid 82.67% success rate, while the Blackhawks have a 77.27% success rate.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has demonstrated dominance as the odds favorite, boasting a strong 25-12 record in such situations. The Oilers haven't faced odds lower than -528 in any game, translating to an 84.1% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Blackhawks have been the underdog on 46 occasions this season, managing to upset their opponents in 13 instances. Notably, Chicago has not played with odds of +395 or beyond this season, presenting them with a 20.2% chance of emerging victorious in this game.

Prediction: Oilers 3 - 2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Leon Draisaitl to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Seth Jones to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

