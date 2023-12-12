Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 12, 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks go on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a 9-17-1 start, which was expected after drafting first overall last season to get Connor Bedard. Chicago is 15th in the Western Conference but is 2-2 in their last four and coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Blackhawks have been led by Bedard who has 23 points, Philipp Kurashev has 16 points; Jason Dickinson has 14 points; Nick Foligno has 12 points, and Seth Jones has 11 points.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 12-12-1 and 10th in the Western Conference and is riding a seven-game win streak. The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Edmonton is led by Connor McDavid who has 36 points. Leon Draisaitl has 32 points, Evan Bouchard has 28 points; Zach Hyman has 27 points; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 24 points, and Evander Kane has 22 points.

Blackhawks vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 72-56-12-7 all-time against Edmonton.

The Blackhawks are averaging just 2.41 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

Edmonton is allowing 3.36 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Chicago is allowing 3.44 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

The Oilers average 3.48 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

Edmonton's power play ranks fourth at 27.6%.

Blackhawks vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are massive +350 underdogs while the Edmonton Oilers are -455 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals, with the over juiced to -142.

Edmonton has turned their season around, as their goaltending has gotten better. McDavid and Draisaitl are starting to play like themselves, which has been key for the Oilers to get on the win streak.

The Edmonton Oilers' offense should be too good for Chicago, as the Blackhawks give up too many shots, and their goaltending has struggled all season long.

Prediction: Oilers 5-2 Blackhawks

Blackhawks vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 -175

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -142

Tip 3: Connor McDavid over 1.5 points -145

Tip 4: Philipp Kurashev over 0.5 points +110

