Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) bring an 11-game road losing streak as they face the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup is available to watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+ and BSSO.

In their recent match, Nashville clinched a shootout victory on Dec. 30 against the Washington Capitals, while Chicago played on the road and suffered an 8-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Game Preview

Looking to recover from the embarrassing loss against the Stars, the Chicago Blackhawks are eager for a turnaround. At the forefront of the team's offensive efforts is Connor Bedard, who is leading with 33 points, including 15 goals and 18 assists.

Philipp Kurashev follows closely with 22 points, contributing seven goals and 15 assists. Jason Dickinson has amassed 18 points, featuring 12 goals and six assists, while Nick Foligno has recorded 17 points with eight goals and nine assists.

In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a 9-12-1 record, maintaining a 3.24 GAA and an .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators look to extend their success after coming off a 3-2 shootout triumph against the Capitals. Filip Forsberg leads the team in scoring with an impressive 41 points, featuring a team-high 18 goals and 23 assists.

Ryan O'Reilly contributes 30 points, including 14 goals and 16 assists. Gustav Nyquist adds 27 points with 19 assists, and Roman Josi has 29 points and 21 assists of his own.

In goal, Juuse Saros has started 29 games this season, maintaining a 15-13-1 record, a 3.02 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Predators and Blackhawks have engaged in 150 games, encompassing both regular season and playoffs, with the Predators holding an overall record of 75-67-4-4 (51.3%) against the Blackhawks. The Predators boast a two-game winning streak in their recent encounters. In regular season contests alone, the Predators maintain a 67-59-4-4 (51.5%) record against the Chicago Blackhawks. The longest winning streak the Predators have over the Blackhawks is an impressive 7 games, starting on March 30, 2004, with a 5-2 victory and lasting until Feb. 4, 2006. The Predators possess the league's 25th-ranked penalty kill percentage at 76.86%, while the Blackhawks rank 27th with a 74.78% penalty kill percentage. In terms of faceoff win rate, the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd rank at 45.6%, and the Predators stand at 20th with a 49.2% faceoff win rate

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Odds and Prediction

In 16 games where Nashville has been favored this season, it has secured victory in 11. The Predators consistently held odds not lower than -269 in any game, showcasing a 72.9% success rate.

In instances where Chicago has played as an underdog with odds at +218 or longer, 11 games in total, its record stands at 2-9, translating to a 31.4% chance for the Blackhawks to secure a win.

Prediction: Blackhawks 2 – 4 Predators

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

