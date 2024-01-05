Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 5, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are 11-25-2, 15th in the Western Conference and on a four-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday and also lost to the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars, twice on the losing skid.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 33 points. Philipp Kurashev has 22 points. Jason Dickinson has 18 points. Nick Foligno has 17 points, while Ryan Donato and Tyler Johnson have 13 points apiece.

New Jersey, meanwhile, are 20-14-2 and returned to the win column on Wednesday with a 6-3 road win over the Washington Capitals in their first game of 2024. The Devils are ninth in the East and are in a tight playoff race.

They are led by Jack Hughes who has 45 points. Jesper Bratt has 43 points. Tyler Toffoli has 27 points. Luke Hughes has 22 points, while Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer have 20 points apiece.

Blackhawks vs Devils: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 52-43-21-4 all-time against New Jersey.

The Blackhawks are 4-16-1 on the road this season.

New Jersey is averaging 3.53 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

Chicago is allowing 3.76 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

The Devils allow 3.53 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

The Blackhawks average 2.32 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

New Jersey is 8-8-2 at home.

Blackhawks vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are massive -425 favorites, while the Chicago Blackhawks are +330 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Chicago is on the second half of a back-to-back, which is a spot where teams usually struggle. Both the Blackhawks and Devils have been let down by their poor defensive play and poor goaltending, but New Jersey remains in the playoff picture due to their offense.

The Devils should be able to get a couple of early goals, like they did against Washington and cruise to a blowout win.

Prediction: New Jersey 5-2 Chicago

Blackhawks vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey -1.5 -166

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Dawson Mercer over 1.5 points -120

Tip 4: Connor Bedard over 2.5 shots on goal -150

Poll : Who do you think wins? Chicago New Jersey 0 votes