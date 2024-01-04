Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) seek to end their 12-game road losing streak as they face the New York Rangers (25-10-1) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Rangers suffered a 6-1 home defeat against the Hurricanes on Jan 2, while the Blackhawks lost 3-0 on the road to the Predators in their latest game on the same date.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Game preview

Seeking to end a three-game losing streak, the Chicago Blackhawks are eager to rebound from a 3-0 loss to Predators.

Connor Bedard leads the team with 33 points, showcasing 15 goals and 18 assists, while Philipp Kurashev adds 22 points with 7 goals and 15 assists.

The Blackhawks have allowed a total of 139 goals this season, averaging 3.8 per game, and boast a 73.95% penalty kill percentage.

In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a 9-12-1 record with a 3.24 GAA and an .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers, after a 6-1 loss to Carolina in their previous game are determined to rebound.

Leading the scoring chart, Artemi Panarin boasts 51 points, including 23 goals and 28 assists. Vincent Trocheck contributes 33 points with 24 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has recorded 37 points with 23 assists this season.

The Rangers have allowed a total of 100 goals, averaging 2.8 per game, and maintain an impressive 83.64% penalty kill success rate.

In goal, Igor Shesterkin holds a 15-8 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Sabres and Canadiens have faced off a total of 620 times in both regular season and playoffs.

The Rangers hold an overall record of 256-266-98 (49.2%) against the Blackhawks.

In regular season encounters, the Rangers maintain a 246-252-98 (49.5%) record against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The New York Rangers longest winning streak over the Blackhawks stands at 6 games, achieved on four separate occasions.

The Rangers excel in faceoffs, winning 54%, ranking them third in the NHL, while the Blackhawks secure 45.5% of faceoffs, placing them 32nd in the league.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

With a stellar 20-8 record as favorites this season, the New York Rangers have consistently performed well in such matchups. Having won every game with odds lower than -408, the Rangers enter the upcoming game with an impressive 80.3% chance of winning.

On the other side, the Blackhawks have secured 11 wins in the 36 games where they were labeled as underdogs. Despite a loss in the single instance with odds of +313 or longer this season, the Blackhawks have a 24.2% chance of victory in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Rangers 6-2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Mika Zibanejad to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

