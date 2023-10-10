Chicago Blackhawks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin the Connor Bedard era tomorrow with their 2023-24 season opener at 7 p.m. Central Time, facing off against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and can be streamed live through ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Canadian fans can watch it live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

If you're considering ESPN+, it's offered at a rate of $9.99 per month. Alternatively, there's an annual subscription option for ESPN+ available for $99.99 per year.

Where and how to watch NHL opening night

To view the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game, you have multiple streaming choices but most involve paid subscriptions. While services like FUBO provide free trials, it's crucial to verify if the particular game is accessible during the trial period. It's important to note that certain games may not be accessible on all streaming platforms.

Your streaming options comprise of: Watch ESPN, ESPN+, FUBO (with a free trial), DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and SlingTV.

Chicago Blackhawks roster

Forwards

Andreas Athanasiou

Connor Bedard

Jason Dickinson

Ryan Donato

Mackenzie Entwistle

Nick Foligno

Cole Guttman

Taylor Hall

Reese Johnson

Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk

Corey Perry

Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Reichel

Defense

Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser

Kevin Korchinski

Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi

Alex Vlasic

Nikita Zaitsev

Goalies

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Pittsburgh Penguins roster

Forwards

Drew O'Connor

Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith

Lars Eller

Jansen Harkins

Noel Acciari

Jake Guentzel

Rickard Rakell

Evgeni Malkin

Jeff Carter

Matt Nieto

Sidney Crosby

Defense

Chad Ruhwedel

Ryan Shea

John Ludvig

Ryan Graves

Marcus Pettersson

Kris Letang

Erik Karlsson

P.O. Joseph

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Connor Bedard has expressed his admiration for Sidney Crosby throughout the draft process and his first summer in the league. This upcoming game presents his first opportunity to showcase his talents on a national stage while competing against his role model.

As for Sidney Crosby, this is an opportunity to assert dominance. He's exhibited frustration and determination during the preseason, aiming to make amends for the previous disappointing season. Despite being 36 years old, entering his 19th season, and significantly older than Bedard, Crosby has the chance to kick off the season impressively.

Erik Karlsson is also set for his regular-season debut with the Penguins against the Chicago Blackhawks, adding elite offense and improving special teams. His strong desire for a Stanley Cup win fuels his game, and his debut promises an electrifying start for Pittsburgh fans.