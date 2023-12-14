Chicago Blackhawks vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 14th 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET at the Climate Pledge Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are 9-18-1 and coming off a two-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Blackhawks are currently 16th in the Western Conference.

Chicago has been led by Connor Bedard, who has 24 points, while Philipp Kurashev has 16 and Jason Dickinson has 14.

Conversely, Seattle is 9-14-7, which is 12th in the West. The Kraken snapped their eight-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers.

The Kraken have been led by Vince Dunn, who has 23 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has contributed 21 points, while Eeli Tolvanen has 19 and Jared McCann has 18.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 3-3-1 all-time against Seattle.

The Blackhawks average 2.36 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

The Kraken average 2.57 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

Chicago is 4-11 on the road.

Seattle allows 3.27 goals per game.

The Blackhawks allow 3.46 goals per game.

The Kraken are 5-8-2 at home.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken: Odds & Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are +190 underdogs, while the Seattle Kraken are -230 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals. Chicago and Seattle have struggled this season, as both teams allow plenty of high-danger chances while not producing much offense.

In the Kraken's last win over Florida, they played arguably their best game of the season, which should give them confidence heading into this matchup. Chicago has also struggled on the road this season, which will continue here.

Seattle should be able to limit the chances of the Blackhawks and cruise to a regulation win.

Prediction: Kraken 3, Blackhawks 1.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Seattle to win in regulation -155.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -120.

Tip 3: Connor Bedard over 2.5 shots on goal -145.

Tip 4: Eeli Tolvanen over 0.5 points -135.

