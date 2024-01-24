The Seattle Kraken (19-18-9) host the Chicago Blackhawks (14-31-2) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, Jan 24, 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX and SN1.

In their last outing on Sunday, Seattle suffered a 3-1 home loss against the Maple Leafs. On Monday, meanwhile, Chicago lost 2-0 to the Canucks on the road.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Seattle Kraken will look to break a four-game losing streak. Seattle holds a 19-8-9 overall record, with a 9-9-3 performance in home games and face a -7 scoring differential, scoring 126 goals and allowing 133.

Eeli Tolvanen has 12 goals and 17 assists, Jared McCann has 18 goals and 12 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand has 12 goals and 24 assists. In goal, Joey Daccord boasts a 13-8-8 record, a 2.33 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have a 14-31-2 overall record and are 4-20-1 in road games. Their opponents commit fewer penalties, as reflected in their 3-16-0 record.

The Blackhawks' offensive output is 2.17 goals per game, but their defense concedes 3.53 goals. Philipp Kurashev has eight goals and 16 assists, while Jason Dickinson has 15 goals and nine assists.

In goal, Petr Mrazek maintains a 12-17-1 record, with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off eight times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Kraken have an overall record of 5-3 (62.5%) against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Kraken have a 47.2% win rate, while the Blackhawks have 44.9%.

On penalty kills, the Kraken boast a solid 79.7% success rate, while the Blackhawks are a strong 76.8% success rate.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Seattle has been the odds favorite in 15 games this season, securing victory nine times. The Kraken have a perfect record when facing odds shorter than -285, winning every time and carrying a 74% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have played as underdogs in 45 games this season, securing 13 upset wins, resulting in a 28.9% success rate. Specifically, Chicago holds a 2-13 record as the underdog with odds of +231 or longer. They have a 30.2% chance of winning this game.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Oliver Bjorkstrand to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jared McCann to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Chicago Blackhawks Seattle Kraken 0 votes