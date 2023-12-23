Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 23rd 2023

The St. Louis Blues host the struggling Chicago Blackhawks in a Saturday night matchup at the Enterprise Center. The Blues have a season record of 16-15-1 and sit ninth in the Western Conference, whereas the Blackhawks stand at 10-21-1 and occupy the 15th spot in the conference. The puck drop is scheduled at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Blackhawks seek redemption after breaking a four-game losing streak with a recent victory over the Avalanche and now face the challenge of an eight-game road losing streak. Chicago's offensive struggles are evident, averaging 2.35 goals per game, despite netting three goals on 22 shots in their last outing.

The Blues, coming off a triumph against the Panthers, aim to build on their momentum, boasting an average of 2.88 goals per game. Ryan Donato and Pavel Buchnevich were instrumental in their recent successes, each contributing a goal and an assist.

Defensively, both teams have faced challenges, with Chicago conceding an average of 3.55 goals per game and St. Louis allowing 3.28 goals per game. The Blues managed to limit the Panthers to just one goal in their last game.

Blackhawks vs Blues: Head-to-Head

Throughout 96 games between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, the teams have maintained an average of 5.6 goals per match. The St. Louis Blues hold a slight edge in regular-time victories, securing 49 wins compared to the Chicago Blackhawks' 47. In overtime scenarios, the Blues have prevailed in 9 games, while the Blackhawks have secured 8 victories. St. Louis has been more successful in shootouts, winning 5 out of 7 encounters, while the Chicago Blackhawks have secured 2 shootout victories. The average goals per match for the Blues stand at 2.9, slightly higher than the Blackhawks' average of 2.8.

Blackhawks vs Blues: Prediction

The St. Louis Blues are the clear favorites with odds set at -242, while the Chicago Blackhawks are the underdogs with a line of +196. The over/under for the game is set at six goals.

St. Louis comes into the game with confidence, having secured a convincing 4-1 victory against the Florida Panthers in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks faced a 5-2 defeat at home against the Montreal Canadiens on December 22. The odds suggest an expectation for the Blues to emerge victorious in this encounter.

Blackhawks vs Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blues to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Blues to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes.