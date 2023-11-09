Chicago Blackhawks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 9th 2023

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.

With the Lightning at 6-3-4 and the Blackhawks at 4-7-0, this should be a tough, competitive game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning: Game Preview

The Blackhawks have struggled to score, averaging 2.36 goals per game. They rely heavily on Conner Bedard, Corey Perry, and Ryan Donato for offensive contributions. With only three skaters boasting 10 goals or more, their offense could use a boost.

In contrast, the Lightning are averaging an impressive 3.85 goals per game, exemplified by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point's 16 goals and 23 assists. Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel, and Nicholas Paul add to the offense, supported by defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev. The Lightning's dynamic offense presents a formidable challenge for the struggling Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay excels with a 4-0-2 home record and 6-3-4 overall, showcasing a potent offense with 50 total goals. Meanwhile, Chicago struggles at 3-4-0 on the road, conceding 38 goals with a scoring differential of -12 in their 4-7 overall performance.

It'll be interesting to see how the Blackhawks get on in this game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning: Head to Head and key numbers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a dominant record against the Chicago Blackhawks, securing 28 wins compared to the Blackhawks' 10. The goal-scoring average in their 38 games is relatively high, with both teams collectively achieving an average of 5.8 goals per match. Tampa Bay has been particularly successful in overtime (OT) situations, winning 5 games, while the Blackhawks have managed only 1 OT victory. Both teams have experienced losses in overtime, with Tampa Bay having 1 loss and Chicago having 5. The average number of goals per match for the Tampa Bay Lightning is notably higher at 3.4, compared to the Chicago Blackhawks' average of 2.3 goals per match.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Predictions

The Lightning enter as favorites with odds at -255, while the Blackhawks are the underdogs at +204, with the over/under set at 6.5.

Tampa Bay, coming off a 5-3 road victory against the Montreal Canadiens on November 7, showcases their winning form. In contrast, the Blackhawks suffered a 4-2 home defeat against the New Jersey Devils on November 5.

Expect the Lightning to continue their success and secure a victory in this matchup.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tampa Bay to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tampa Bay to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score - Yes