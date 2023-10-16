Chicago Blackhawks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 16th Oct 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks remain on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Chicago is currently 1-2 to begin the season, with all three games having been on the road. Toronto, meanwhile, is 2-0 and concludes its three-game homestand to begin the year on Monday.

The game goes down on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. It can be seen live on ESPN+ in the States and Sportsnet in Canada.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Chicago Blackhawks opened its season with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago has since lost two straight games, including one in overtime.

The talk of the NHL has been Connor Bedard who was drafted first overall this summer. In three games, Bedard has recorded three points and scored his first career goal in his second game.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 2-0 to begin the season and coming off a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. In their season opener, Toronto rallied to beat Montreal 6-5 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup and have been led by Auston Matthews who recorded a hat trick in both games.

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards

Hall-Bedard-Donato

Johnson-Reichel-Raddysh

Foligno-Dickinson-Perry

Katchouk-Entwistle-Athanasiou

Defensemen

Vlasic-Jones

Korchinski-Murphy

Tinordi-Kaiser

Goalies

Mrazek

Soderblom

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Forwards

Bertuzzi-Matthews-Marner

Jarnkrok-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Minten-Domi

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves

Defensemen

Rielly-Brodie

McCabe-Klingberg

Giordano-Liljergen

Goalies

Woll

Samsonov

Blackhawks & Maple Leafs Odds & Predictions

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently +275 on the money line with the Toronto Maple Leafs being a -345 favorite. The Leafs are -142 on the -1.5 puck line while the over/under is set at seven goals, with the under favored at -142.

Chicago has struggled to produce much offense as through three games, the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.33 goals per game. Toronto, meanwhile, has one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs offense will be too much for Chicago, as Toronto should get out to an early lead and be able to hold onto it.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Blackhawks 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Chicago Toronto 0 votes