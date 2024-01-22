Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (14-30-2) strive to end their 16 games road losing streak against the Vancouver Canucks (31-11-4) on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, TVAS and NBCSCH+.

Vancouver notched a 6-4 home win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in its latest game on Jan. 20. Similarly, on Jan. 19, Chicago secured a 4-3 victory at home against the New York Islanders.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks maintain a scoring average of 2.22 goals per game and allow an average of 3.57 goals against per game. Their power play operates at a 12.6% success rate, and the penalty kill is 76.4%.

Notable contributions include Jason Dickinson, tallying 15 goals, nine assists and 70 shots on goal, and Philipp Kurashev, who has eight goals and 16 assists. In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a 12-6-1 record, with a 3.04 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are averaging 3.83 goals per game and allowing 2.54 goals against per game. Their power play efficiency stands at 24%, and they maintain a solid penalty kill rate of 79.9%.

J.T. Miller has been a standout performer for Canucks, leading the team with 21 goals, 42 assists and 95 shots on goal. In goal, Thatcher Demko holds a remarkable 24-8-1 record this season, boasting a 2.47 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 230 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Blackhawks are 106-97-22-5 (50.9%) against the Canucks.

The Canucks boast a league-leading +59 goal differential, while Canucks are - 62.

The Blackhawks are on a five-game losing streak against the Canucks.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and Prediction

Vancouver has excelled as the favorite this season, boasting an impressive 18-7 record in such games. Throughout the season, the Canucks haven't encountered a matchup with odds lower than -447 and have an 81.7% chance of winning tonight.

On the flip side, the Blackhawks have faced an underdog role in 44 games this season, managing 13 upset wins (29.5%). Despite odds of +343 or longer in three such games, Chicago has yet to secure a victory in those situations, with a 22.6% chance of winning against Vancouver.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: J.T. Miller to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks 0 votes