Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 27th Oct 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks are in Las Vegas to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. ET. Chicago is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Vegas, meanwhile, is a perfect 7-0 and coming off a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

The game can be seen on NHL Network in the States at 6 p.m. ET.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently 2-5 to begin the season, as this was expected to be another rebuilding campaign. Chicago is currently on a three-game losing streak and is averaging just two goals per game which ranks 30th in the NHL. The Blackhawks also are just 6.7% on the power play, and are allowing three goals per game.

Chicago has been led by Corey Perry who has five points, Connor Bedard has four points, while Andreas Athanasiou, Ryan Donato, Nick Foligno, Tyler Johnson, and Seth Jones have all recorded three points.

Vegas Golden Knights preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NHL. Vegas is 7-0 and has a +13 goal differential. The Golden Knights are averaging 3.86 goals per game which ranks fourth in the NHL and are allowing just 1.86 goals per game which is second in the NHL. Vegas' special teams have also been dominant which has helped them be undefeated.

Through seven games, Jack Eichel is leading the Golden Knights with eight points, William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, and Shea Theodore all have seven points, and Mark Stone has six points.

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards

Foligno-Bedard-Johnson

Athanasiou-Reichel-Raddysh

Kurashev-Dickinson-Perry

Katchouk-Donato-Johnson

Defensemen

Korchinski-Jones

Vlasic-Murphy

Kaiser-Tinordi

Goalies

Mrazek

Soderblom

Vegas Golden Knights lines

Forwards

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Defensemen

McNabb-Theodore

Pachal-Martinez

Korczak-Hague

Goalies

Hill

Thompson

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks are +260 with the Vegas Golden Knights being massive -325 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Vegas has been dominant to begin the season, as the Golden Knights are playing well defensively and not giving up many chances. The Blackhawks also struggle offensively, which is not good news against a great Vegas roster.

The Golden Knights should cruise to a lopsided win here to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Chicago 1

