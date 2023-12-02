Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 2nd 2023

In a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup, the sixth-place Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) are set to clash with the struggling 15th-place Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action on NBC Sports Networks or stream the game for free on Fubo.

Chicago Blackhawks Game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in a challenging position this season, grappling with offensive woes that have seen them averaging a modest 2.57 goals per game.

Despite the valiant efforts of key players such as Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev, who have contributed 21 goals and 19 assists combined, the Blackhawks have struggled to find consistency beyond their top two lines. With only three skaters boasting five goals or more, opponents have exploited the team's difficulties, easily neutralizing its hapless offense.

Winnipeg Jets Game preview

On the flip side, the Winnipeg Jets are riding high on a stellar season, propelled by an impressive offensive performance averaging 3.27 goals per game. The dynamic trio of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti has been the driving force behind the Jets' success, netting an impressive 29 goals and amassing 37 assists to lead the top two lines.

What sets the Jets apart is their depth, with secondary contributors like Nino Niederreiter, Mason Appleton and Adam Lowry combining for 16 goals and 26 assists. Furthermore, defenseman Josh Morrissey has played a pivotal role in opening up the offense, chipping in with four goals and 15 assists from the blue line.

Blackhawks vs Jets: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets have played a total of 44 games. The average number of goals per match in these games is 5.9. The Winnipeg Jets have secured 24 wins, while the Chicago Blackhawks have notched 20 victories. The Jets have gained an additional edge with five overtime wins compared to the Blackhawks' one.

Blackhawks vs Jets: Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the Winnipeg Jets enter as favorites with odds of -288, while the Blackhawks are the underdogs with odds of +228. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5.

Winnipeg looks to bounce back from a recent 3-1 home loss to the Edmonton Oilers, while Chicago aims to recover from a 5-1 defeat against the Detroit Red Wings. The Jets are strongly favored to secure a victory in this contest.

Blackhawks vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Jets to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Kyle Connor to score: Yes