Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 11th 2024

The struggling Chicago Blackhawks (12-27-2) will face off against the formidable Winning Jets (27-9-4) at Canada Life Centre on Jan 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN3, and NBCS-CHI.

Coming off a commanding 5-0 triumph over the Colombus Blue Jackets on Jan 9, the Jets aim to maintain their winning form. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks look to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat against the Edmonton Oilers on the same date.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks maintain an average of 2.32 goals per game, while their power play success rate stands at 13.2%. Philipp Kurashev emerges as a key offensive force for Chicago, boasting 24 total points in the current season.

On the defensive front, the Blackhawks are allowing an average of 3.71 goals per game and successfully killing 74.8% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Petr Mrazek has faced 816 shots, conceding 80 goals with a record of 10-14-1, a 3.21 GAA, and a .902 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets maintain an impressive offensive record, averaging 3.43 goals per game and boasting an 18% success rate on power play opportunities.

Nikolaj Ehlers has emerged as a significant asset for Winnipeg, showcasing his strength with 14 goals and 18 assists in 40 games. Mark Scheifele is a significant contributor, amassing 41 points from 14 goals and 27 assists this season.

Defensively, the Jets hold strong, allowing an average of 2.33 goals per game and successfully neutralizing 75.9% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Connor Hellebuyck, with a record of 21-6-3, has faced 860 shots, allowing 66 goals, and maintains a 2.2 GAA along with .923 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Blackhawks and Jets have squared off in 54 games, with the Blackhawks holding an overall record of 26 wins and 28 losses, resulting in a 48.1% success rate against the Jets.

The Jets showcase their offensive prowess, ranking 5th in the NHL with 137 total goals and an impressive 3.4 goals per game.

In contrast, the Blackhawks find themselves at the 30th spot in the NHL, tallying 95 goals with an average of 2.3 goals per game this season.

The Blackhawks have recorded one shutout and maintain averages of 18.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have achieved two shutouts this season and maintain averages of 17.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and prediction

Winnipeg has thrived as the favorite in 21 out of 26 games played this season, showcasing its prowess in those matchups. The Jets have not faced odds shorter than -442 and enter this game with a formidable 81.5% chance of victory.

In contrast, the Blackhawks have been designated as the underdog in 40 games this season, managing to upset their opponents in 12 instances. The Blackhawks have yet to secure a win as the underdog with odds of +337 or longer in four such games, resulting in a 22.9% chance for them to pull off a victory in this game.

Prediction: Blackhawks 1-6 Winnipeg

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Winnipeg to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: Mark Scheifele to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Chicago Blackhawks Winnipeg Jets 0 votes