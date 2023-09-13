"Chipotle next Wednesday?" - Keith Kinkaid once stunned fans by accepting a rock star's date invite on social media

In March 2018, Keith Kinkaid was thrust into the spotlight as the de facto number-one goaltender for the New Jersey Devils. With Cory Schneider struggling, Kinkaid stepped up and delivered remarkable performances, posting an impressive 11-3-0 record in his last 14 starts with a jaw-dropping .938 save percentage.

The fans were buzzing with excitement about the emerging star goaltender. But little did Kinkaid know that his newfound confidence and charisma would extend beyond the ice and into the world of social media.

Twitter (now X) has long been a platform where fans can interact with their favorite athletes, and Keith Kinkaid was no exception. While many athletes use Twitter to connect with their fans, Kinkaid took it to the next level with a charming and unexpected response to a fan's tweet.

It all started on a Thursday night when singer/songwriter Taylor Acorn decided to test the waters of Twitter. She tweeted:

"Hey @Blockaid1 how many RT’s for you to take me out on a date? 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

The tweet was a playful gesture, a lighthearted way to engage with a professional athlete she admired. Little did she know that Kinkaid would respond in a way that would capture the hearts of fans everywhere.

In a response that left everyone pleasantly surprised, Kinkaid bypassed the formalities of needing retweets and offered a simple and direct invitation. He replied:

"Who needs retweets? Chipotle next Wednesday?"

Expand Tweet

It was a casual and genuine offer, an invitation to a popular Mexican grill chain rather than a lavish, extravagant date.

Taylor Acorn accepted Keith Kinkaid's invitation

Taylor Acorn, clearly taken aback by the unexpected response from the New Jersey Devils goaltender, quickly accepted Kinkaid's invitation. It was a moment that Twitter users and hockey fans across the internet couldn't get enough of.

The interaction was endearing, showcasing Kinkaid's down-to-earth personality and his willingness to connect with his fans on a personal level.

As news of this Twitter exchange spread, Keith Kinkaid found himself in the center of a delightful media storm. The hockey world and social media enthusiasts found a topic of discussion.

In an era where many celebrities and athletes maintain a guarded public image, Kinkaid's open and friendly response was unforeseen in the hockey world.

In the days that followed, Kinkaid and Taylor Acorn's upcoming Chipotle date became a hot topic of conversation. While the outcome of the Chipotle date remains a private affair between Keith Kinkaid and Taylor Acorn, it's safe to say that Kinkaid's Twitter exchange with a fan had made him a fan favorite.