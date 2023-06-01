Clayton Keller talks favorite designer labels, inspiration behind his fashion in SO Scottsdale’s “The Man Issue”

Clayton Keller, a three-time NHL All-Star, is creating a buzz both on and off the ice. At just 24 years old, Keller has already solidified his position as one of the best Arizona Coyotes players, ranking sixth in the team's history for total points.

Recently he was featured on June edition of SO Scottsdale’s “The Man Issue”, there he talked about some of the personal things. Here, we'll delve into the insights shared by the icon himself. Keller's personal style has also become a subject of admiration, and that was the core subject of discussion in The Man Issue.

Despite spending most of his day on the ice or at the gym, Clayton Keller understands the importance of dressing well. He believes that a staple pair of black jeans is a versatile foundation for any outfit, serving as a blank canvas for a stylish T-shirt and a zip-up jacket. To find his favorite wardrobe pieces, Keller frequents One51 AZ at Scottsdale Fashion Square, a local store that caters to his fashion preferences.

Interestingly, Keller attributes his sense of style to his father, who served as one of his greatest style icons. From a young age, Keller was inspired by his father's love for shoes and his dedication to looking good. This early exposure to fashion ignited Keller's own passion for personal style.

Clayton Keller says:

“My dad was always big into shoes, which caught my eye at a young age and led me into fashion. He always liked to dress nice and look good”

When it comes to footwear, Clayton Keller's favorite choice is the iconic Air Jordan 1s. He appreciates their timeless appeal and often incorporates them into his everyday outfits. In his search for further style inspiration, Keller turns to NBA players, recognizing that a great outfit on an athlete can draw even more attention to the sport.

Clayton Keller's go-to brands

When it comes to special occasions, the Coyotes star knows that the right brands can make a difference. Dior and Rolex are his go-to choices, adding a touch of sophistication to his look. Whether it's a dinner at Ocean 44 with his loved ones or attending a high-profile event, Keller understands the significance of dressing appropriately and making a statement.

While Keller describes his personal style as casual, he adheres to two essential rules: never wear cut-off shirts and never pair gray with gray. These principles, along with his attention to detail, contribute to his polished appearance.

Whether he's dazzling on the ice or making a fashion statement away from the rink, Keller proves that personal style is not limited to one's professional pursuits.

