Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals goes down on Monday night as the Coachella Valley Firebirds host the Hershey Bears.

The Bears lost both games on the road and went down 0-2 in the series before getting to host three straight games. Hershey ended up winning all three games at home and is now one win away.

Coachella Valley, meanwhile, gets to return home where they have been phenomenal as they look to extend the series to Game 7.

Game 6 goes down on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Hershey Bears

Every AHL game, including the Calder Cup playoffs, can be seen live on AHLTV at watchtheahl.com. With the Stanely Cup playoffs over, the remainder of the Calder Cup Finals can also be seen live on NHL Network.

Coachella Valley - the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken - shut out Hershey in the first two games of the series at home to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. However, Hershey went on to win two games in OT at home - including a 1-0 OT win in Game 5 to take a lead of 3-2 in the series.

“Give them a different look,” Dan Bylsma, the Coachella Valley head coach, said after last night’s loss. “Give them a different feel. We’ve got to go back home and use that change of venue, use that momentum (from Games 1 and 2) and get our third win."

"We didn’t want to give them three games here in Hershey and force us to go back and win 6 and 7 at home, but it’s going to make for a great story.”

Hershey - the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals - meanwhile, has all the momentum after winning three straight games and the Bears players are confident that they have found their groove.

"If we play Bears hockey, I don’t think that there’s a team in the league that can beat us,” Hershey's center Ethen Frank said. “We’ve said that from game one. We think if we play the right way and play physical and stay above them on the defensive side, then we’ll be in a good spot, because we’re pretty good on the forecheck. We pride ourselves on that. If we just keep being smart and responsible, then we’ll be set.”

X-Factor: Joey Daccord had back-to-back shutouts in Game 1 and 2 at home to help Coachella Valley get the win. He played well in Game 6, stopping 30 of 31 shots, and the only goal he allowed was in overtime. He has been excellent all season, and if the Coachella Valley Firebirds are going to take this series to seven games, Daccord will need to steal another game.

Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Hershey Bears Game 6 prediction

This entire series has been excellent as every game has been competitive, and it is expected that the Calder Cup Finals will go seven games. With that, Daccord will most likely stand on his head, and with Coachella back at home, they would be favorable to get a close win.

Coachella Valley 2, Hershey 1

