Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Hershey Bears Game 7: Preview, prediction, where & how to watch | Calder Cup Finals 2023

The Calder Cup will be awarded on Wednesday night. The Coachella Valley Firebirds are hosting the Hershey Bears for Game 7. The Bears remain on the road after failing to clinch the series on Monday night. Hershey has lost all three of their road games in the series.

Coachella Valley won the first two games but followed that up with three straight losses. They broke their losing streak with a convincing 5-2 victory in Game 6. The Firebirds have been a great success story. They are a win away from capturing the Calder Cup in their first AHL season.

Despite the win, Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma felt that the team didn't play up to their standards in Game 6.

“I don’t think the hockey in Hershey was our best hockey,” said Bylsma.

"I don’t think it was the guys’ best hockey, and we needed everyone to step up in a big way. You see John Hayden step up. You see Kole Lind step up. You see [Cameron Hughes] step up. We got a great effort from a lot of guys, and that was the difference.”

It's not a surprise that the series has gone to seven games. Prior to Game 1, Bylsma predicted that the series would go the distance. He also knows that getting the chance to win at home in Game 7 is the perfect scenario for the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

“The Birds, we just want to play as much hockey as we possibly can,” Bylsma said. "It’s an unbelievable opportunity to get the job done."

However, beating the Bears - the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals - will be tough. They are one of the most storied franchises in AHL history.

X-Factor: Hunter Shepard is the starting goalie of the Bears but was pulled in Game 6 after allowing five goals in the second period. He will need to be much better in Game 7 if the Bears are going to win the Calder Cup.

Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Hershey Bears Game 7 prediction

This should be a great game. The Firebirds have been great at home and Hershey has struggled on the road. Joey Daccord has been inconsistent but when he is on, he is hard to beat. It's difficult to have faith in Hunter Shepard, especially after his struggles in Game 6.

I expect the Firebirds to get an early goal and use the momentum to their advantage and win the Calder Cup.

Firebirds 3, Bears 1

How to watch Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Hershey Bears

Every AHL game, including the Calder Cup playoffs, can be seen live on AHLTV at watchtheahl.com. With the Stanely Cup playoffs over, the Calder Cup Finals can also be watched live on the NHL Network.

