Colby Barlow draft fits: Where will the talented Canadian forward land in the first round?

As the highly anticipated 2023 NHL Draft approaches, one player generating significant interest is Colby Barlow. A legitimate goal scorer with a physical edge to his game, Barlow has showcased his skills as a captain in Owen Sound and has excelled on the international stage with Team Canada.

This article explores three potential draft fits for Barlow, highlighting the Detroit Red Wings, Seattle Kraken, and New York Rangers and discussing why he would be a valuable addition to each team.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings, holding the 17th overall pick, could benefit from Barlow's goal-scoring ability and physical presence. His direct and intentional playing style, coupled with his NHL-caliber shot, would provide an immediate boost to the Red Wings' offensive arsenal.

Barlow's ability to beat goaltenders from mid-range would add a dynamic scoring threat to Detroit's lineup. Furthermore, his penalty-killing proficiency would contribute to the Red Wings' all-situations play, making him an attractive option for the team's rebuild.

Seattle Kraken

With the 20th overall pick, the Seattle Kraken could find value in selecting Colby Barlow. His scoring prowess and physicality would contribute to establishing the team's identity and provide an offensive spark.

Barlow's ability to cleanly beat goalies from mid-range would make him a valuable scoring threat in the Kraken's third season. Additionally, his experience as a captain would bring leadership and stability to the dressing room.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers, possessing the 23rd overall pick, could consider Colby Barlow a potential fit for their roster. With their skilled young core, the Rangers would benefit from Barlow's goal-scoring ability and physicality. His direct style of play, combined with his great hands and pro frame, would add a new dimension to the team's offensive attack.

Barlow's ability to excel in all situations, including penalty killing, would make him a versatile asset for the Rangers.

After a drop in projections, where will Colby Barlow be selected this Wednesday?

Colby Barlow, with his goal-scoring prowess and physical edge, presents an intriguing option for several teams in the upcoming NHL Draft. The Detroit Red Wings, Seattle Kraken, and New York Rangers all possess picks that could potentially align with Barlow's projected range.

Whether it's bolstering the Red Wings' offensive firepower, contributing to the Kraken's inaugural season, or adding another scoring threat to the Rangers' young core, Barlow has the potential to make a significant impact at the next level.

As the draft approaches, it will be fascinating to see which team recognizes Barlow's skill set and secures his services for their future success.

