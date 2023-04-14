Colorado Avalanche announce Gabriel Landeskog will be out of the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche, one of the top teams in the NHL, recently announced that Gabriel Landeskog will be out for the playoffs after missing the entire regular season. Landeskog underwent knee surgery in October, and while the original timeline for his return was set at 12 weeks, he is yet to return to the ice.

Landeskog has been a key player for the Avalanche, serving as team captain and contributing significantly to their success in recent years. He has been with the team since he was drafted second overall in 2011, and has become an integral part of their identity on and off the ice.

Colorado Avalanche announce Gabriel Landeskog will miss the rest of the season

Despite missing their captain for the entire season, the Avalanche still managed to a strong record of 49-24-7. However, Landeskog's absence will undoubtedly be felt in the playoffs, where every game is critical and every player's contribution is magnified.

Landeskog said in a press conference that he does not know the exact timeline for his return but is optimistic about his progress and future in the league.

Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade & Rally

The team has not provided a specific timeline for Landeskog's return, which leaves his availability for next season somewhat uncertain as well. While the Colorado Avalanche have been successful without him, his leadership and experience will be difficult to replace, and it remains to be seen how the team will fare without him in the playoffs.

Landeskog's absence is a reminder of the physical toll that playing professional sports can take on the body. Knee injuries are common in hockey, and can be especially devastating for players who rely on their speed and agility to be effective on the ice. While modern medicine has made significant strides in treating these types of injuries, recovery can still be a long and difficult process.

In the meantime, the Colorado Avalanche will have to rely on their depth and talent to make a deep playoff run without their captain. The team has a number of skilled players capable of stepping up in Landeskog's absence, including Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar. The Avalanche also made some key acquisitions at the trade deadline, adding depth and experience to their roster.

While Landeskog's absence is undoubtedly a blow to the team's playoff hopes, the Colorado Avalanche have proven to be a resilient and adaptable group. They will have to continue to rely on that resilience and adaptability as they navigate the playoffs without their captain and leader.

