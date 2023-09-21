Colorado Avalanche projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The Colorado Avalanche, a perennial contender in the NHL, is gearing up for the 2023-24 season with a roster brimming with talent and potential. So without further ado, let's take a look at the projected starting lines for the Avalanche:

Colorado Avalanche projected line combinations for the 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen:

This top line is nothing short of a powerhouse. MacKinnon's speed and skill combined with the scoring prowess of Rantanen and the playmaking abilities of Drouin make this trio a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Artturi Lehkonen — Ryan Johansen — Valeri Nichushkin:

The second line boasts a mix of finesse and physicality. Johansen's vision and Lehkonen's two-way game complement Nichushkin's size and net-front presence.

Miles Wood – Ross Colton – Tomas Tatar:

The third line combines speed and scoring ability. Wood's tenacity, Colton's emerging offensive skills and Tatar's veteran presence provide depth and scoring options.

Andrew Cogliano – Ben Meyers – Logan O'Connor:

The fourth line features a combination of experience and youth. Cogliano's defensive acumen, Meyers' potential and O'Connor's energy make this a well-rounded unit.

Defense:

Devon Toews — Cale Makar:

The top defensive pairing is nothing short of elite. Makar's offensive prowess and Devon Toews' defensive reliability give a balanced duo that can dominate at both ends of the ice.

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram:

The second pairing features two young, puck-moving defensemen. Girard's speed and Byram's emerging talent make this a promising duo with a bright future.

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson:

Johnson's veteran presence and physicality alongside Manson's defensive-minded approach form a solid third pairing. They provide stability and experience to the blue line.

Goaltenders:

Alex Georgiev:

Georgiev is set to be the starting goaltender, taking over the crease with poise and agility. His ability to make clutch saves and provide consistency will be crucial for the Colorado Avalanche's success.

Justus Annunen:

Annunen is expected to be the backup goaltender, offering valuable support and stepping in when needed. His development will continue as he gains experience at the NHL level.

The Colorado Avalanche's projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season showcase a perfect blend of star power, depth and emerging talent. With their sights set on a deep playoff run, this team has the potential to be a force to be reckoned with in the NHL. Fans can't wait to see how this lineup will perform on the ice as the season unfolds.