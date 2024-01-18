Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Boston Bruins (26-8-9) welcome the Colorado Avalanche (29-13-3) to TD Garden on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN360, SNP, ALT and NESN.

Boston's last home game on Monday saw them secure a 3-0 win over the Devils. A day later, Colorado achieved a 7-4 victory on the road against the Senators.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins have an average of 3.3 goals per game, while their defense allows an average of 2.63 goals.

David Pastrnak leads the offensive charge with 26 goals and 35 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 19 goals and 22 assists. In goal, Jeremy Swayman has a season record of 13-3-7, conceding 54 goals, making 635 saves, maintaining a 2.38 GAA and achieving an .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche has been averaging 3.73 goals, while their defense has allowed 3.11 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon, a key offensive asset for Colorado, has amassed 72 points, including 23 goals and 49 assists.

Cale Makar has contributed 10 goals and 42 assists. In goal, Alexander Georgiev boasts a record of 24-10-2, allowing 105 goals with a 2.92 GAA, making 906 saves and achieving a .897 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Avalanche and Bruins have faced off 164 times, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Avalanche's overall record against the Bruins is 67-82-15 (45.4%).

In the regular season, the Avalanche has a 62-76-15 (45.4%) record against the Bruins.

The Bruins have the league's third best goal differential at +29, while the Avalanche's +28 is the sixth best.

Boston excels in penalty killing, with an 84.38% success rate, ranking sixth in the league.

The Avalanche's penalty kill percentage of 81.58% is the 10th-best in the league.

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Boston has been the favorite in 37 games this season, securing victory 22 times. With an 18-10 record when playing with odds shorter than -141, the Bruins have a 58.8% chance of winning.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche, in five instances of being the underdogs this season, have notched up three upsets. They played with odds of +119 or longer once this season and lost that game. The Avalanche have a 45.7% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Bruins 6-4 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche 0 votes