Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ALT, NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM and WGN - Radio 720 AM.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Colorado Avalanche have a record of 19-10-2 this season after winning their last game 6-3 against the San Jose Sharks. They are scoring 3.61 goals and conceding 3.07 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 83.8%.

One of the standout performers for Colorado this season is Nathan MacKinnon, who has racked up 47 points in 31 games. Another key contributor is Mikko Rantanen, who currently boasts a total of 39 points, scoring 15 goals and assisting in 24.

Ivan Prosvetov has a record of 4-3-1 this season, with a save percentage of .906 and goals against average of 2.84.

Artturi Lehkonen (neck), Samuel Girard (personal), Chris Wagner (Achilles), Pavel Francouz (groin), Joel Kiviranta (illness) and Gabriel Landeskog (knee) are unavailable for today's game.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks stand at 9-20-1 this season after losing to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their last game. On average, the Senators score 2.33 goals per game and allow 3.60. Their power play success rate is 11.6%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 75.8%.

Connor Bedard has scored 26 points this season, combining his 12 goals and 14 assists in 30 games. Philipp Kurashev has recorded 18 points this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. Between the pipes, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-10-1 this season and has made 346 saves while allowing 51 goals.

Jarred Tinordi (concussion), Luke Philp (Achilles), Samuel Savoie (leg), Colin Blackwell (lower body), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Seth Jones (upper body), MacKenzie Entwistle (illness) and Taylor Hall (knee) are unavailable for today's game.

Colorado Avalanche lines

Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin

Nathan Mackinnon

Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood

Defensemen

Devon Toews

Josh Manson

Bowen Byram

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards

Lukas Reichel

Connor Bedard

Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier

Defensemen

Isaak Phillips

Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser

Goalies

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Colorado has won three out of its last four matchups, whereas the Blackhawks have lost four consecutive games, including two at home.

Chicago has struggled with the offense, scoring only five goals in its previous three matches. The Avalanche are performing well offensively, scoring 19 goals in their last four games.

The Avalanche are the favorites with odds of -250, while the Blackhawks are the underdogs with odds set at +202. Based on the moneyline odds, Colorado has a 71.4% chance of winning this game.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win - 250

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score - Yes