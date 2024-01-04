Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Dallas Stars are set to host the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET.

The stage is set for a clash between two formidable teams in the Central Division, with the Avalanche looking to continue a three-game winning streak.

Colorado Avalanche Game preview

Colorado's recent triumph over the Islanders in overtime on Tuesday showcased their resilience and determination, bringing their record to an impressive 5-0-1 in the last six games.

With a current standing of 24-11-3, the Avalanche hold a slender one-point lead over the Jets for the top spot in the fiercely contested Central Division.

Offensively, the Avalanche have been a force to be reckoned with, ranking second in the league in goals per game with an average of 3.63. This offensive prowess has been a key factor in their success this season.

On the defensive end, they sit at 13th in goals against, allowing an average of three goals per contest. Their special teams play has been noteworthy, with an eighth-place ranking in power-play efficiency at 24.5% and an equally impressive eighth-place standing in penalty killing at 83.2%.

Dallas Stars Game preview

The Dallas Stars are looking to bounce back from a recent setback against Montreal. They still hold a still commendable 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games. With an overall record of 22-10-4, the Stars currently hold the third position in the Central Division, trailing the Avalanche by three points.

Dallas boasts a potent offense, tying for fourth in the league in goals per game with an average of 3.58. However, defensively, they find themselves in the middle of the pack, standing 16th in goals against at 3.06 per night.

The Stars have been efficient on special teams, ranking 14th in power-play success at 22.1% and tied for third in penalty killing, successfully navigating 85.3% of their shorthanded situations.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-Head

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche have a history of 83 games, with the Avalanche securing 45 wins to the Stars' 38. Both teams have not recorded any draws in their matchups. In overtime (OT), the Stars have 2 victories and 4 losses, while the Avalanche have 4 OT wins and 2 losses. In penalty shootouts (PS), Dallas has won 3 times and lost 4 times, whereas Colorado has won 4 times and lost 3 times. The average goals per match for the Stars is 2.8, while the Avalanche have an average of 3.1 goals per game in their head-to-head encounters.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Predictions

The Dallas Stars, favored at -129, will aim to bounce back from a recent 4-3 home loss against the Montreal Canadiens on January 2.

The Colorado Avalanche, listed as underdogs at +109, are coming off a 5-4 home victory over the New York Islanders on the same day. They have an over/under set at 6.5.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Dallas wins the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Dallas to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score: Yes.