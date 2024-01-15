Colorado Avalanche vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche, riding high on a three-game winning streak and holding a record of 28-12-3, will meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, ALT, RDS and SN.

The Canadiens, with a record of 17-18-7 and a three-game losing streak, are looking to turn their fortunes around.

In their previous outing on Saturday, Colorado secured a 5-3 road victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal suffered a 2-1 overtime loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers on the same day.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche maintain an impressive offensive performance, averaging 3.67 goals per game and boasting a 25% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Nathan MacKinnon stands out as the team leader with 23 goals, while Cale Maker has contributed significantly with 39 assists and Mikko Rantanen has unleashed 150 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche allowed an average of 3.07 goals per game and successfully killed off 83% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Alexander Georgiev, with a record of 24-9-2, has faced 977 shots, allowing 101 goals. His performance includes a 2.89 GAA and a.898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens maintain an offensive average of 2.67 goals per game, with a 17.9% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 12 goals, while Mike Matheson contributes significantly with 24 assists, and Cole Caufield displays sharpshooting prowess with 154 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Canadiens concede an average of 3.36 goals per game and effectively neutralize 73.2% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Jake Allen, with a record of 4-8-1, has faced 469 shots, allowing 47 goals, and maintains a 2.89 GAA along with a .898 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Avalanche and Canadiens have faced each other in a total of 181 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Avalanche boast an overall record of 77-89-15, with a success rate of 46.7% against the Canadiens.

Currently, the Avalanche showcase an impressive 5-game winning streak in their matchups.

In regular-season games alone, the Avalanche hold a 63-72-15 record, maintaining a 47% success rate against the Canadiens.

The Canadiens excel in faceoffs, ranking fifth in the league with a win percentage of 53.8%.

On the other hand, the Avalanche secured victories in 49.1% of their faceoffs, placing them 21st in the NHL.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Odds and Prediction

Colorado has performed admirably as the odds favorite this season, boasting a 25-13 record in such games. The Avalanche's dominance is particularly evident in games with odds shorter than -233, where they have secured victory in seven out of eight instances, amounting to a 70.0% likelihood of winning tonight.

On the flip side, the Canadiens have frequently embraced the underdog role, appearing as such 38 times this season and pulling off upsets in 14 of those games. Montreal faces a challenging 2-9 record in games, with odds listing the team at +190 or longer, with a 34.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 5 - 3 Canadiens

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Cole Caufield to score anytime anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Colorado Avalanche Montreal Canadiens 0 votes