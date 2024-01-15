Colorado Avalanche vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 15th 2024

On Monday, January 15, hockey enthusiasts are in for an exciting clash as the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck drop scheduled for 7: 00 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action on Altitude Sports, while those unable to tune in on television can follow the game live on ESPN+ and ALT. For those who prefer a streaming option, Fubo offers a free viewing experience.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche come into this fixture with confidence after registering a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last encounter. With this victory, the Avalanche started a five-game road trip.

They have been excellent away from home this season, with 10 wins, seven losses and three overtime defeats. Being on a three-game winning streak and having accomplished a 5-1-0 record in January, the Avalanche are tough opposition.

They showed their resilience against the Maple Leafs after a tough first period, during which the opponents gained an overwhelming advantage. The squad responded with two goals in the middle frame and scored three additional markers during the final stanza to complete a comeback victory.

Significantly, Nathan MacKinnon demonstrated his ability to score, boosting the team with eight points in his last five games. With the second-best goals per game rate (3.67) and eighth position in power play percentage (25.0%), the Avalanche attack does hold any fascination for fans nowadays.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are coming off a tough, 2-1 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers. While the Canadiens had an early goal by Cole Caufield and goaltender Sam Montembeault made 39 saves, they failed to hang on to the lead.

That defeat was the second consecutive loss in their three-game homestand, and they currently hold a somewhat mediocre 8-11-3 home record this season.

Montembeault, at 9-6-4 with a 2.89 GAA and save percentage of .909, has been instrumental for the Canadiens. Nevertheless, the team is 23rd in goals against average (3.36).

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head

In 21 games contested between the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens, the Avalanche have 13 victories, while the Canadiens have 8.

Overtime results showcase the Avalanche's proficiency, with three wins to the Canadiens' zero. In penalty shootouts, Montreal holds a slight edge, winning once compared to Colorado's single zero. The average goals per match favor the Avalanche at 3.1 while the Canadiens maintain a competitive stance with an average of 2.8 goals.