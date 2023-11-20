Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 20th 2023

The Colorado Avalanche travel to play the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and pits two teams with contrasting records against each other.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Preview

The Colorado Avalanche are currently 11-5, fifth in the West and on a three-game winning streak. The Avs recently beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 and this game against Nashville will be the second and final game of their mini-road trip.

Colorado has been led by Cale Makar, who has 24 points, while Mikko Rantanen has 23, Nathan MacKinnon has 20, Valeri Nichuskin has 13 and Devon Toews has 10 points.

Nashville, meanwhile, is 6-10 and snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators have been led by Filip Forsberg, who has 19 points, Ryan O'Reilly, who has 15, while Tommy Novak has 12, Roman Josi has 11 and Gustav Nyquist has 10 points.

Avalanche vs. Predators: Head-to-head & key numbers

Nashville is 47-36-5-4 all-time against Colorado.

The Avalanche are averaging 3.81 goals per game which ranks third in the league.

Nashville is allowing 3.38 goals per game which is 22nd in the NHL.

The Preds' penalty kill ranks 30th at 71.2%.

Colorado is 6-3 on the road.

Nashville is 4-4 at home.

Avalanche vs. Predators: Odds & prediction

The Colorado Avalanche are -166 favorites for this one while the Nashville Predators are +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Colorado enters this game coming off a nice win over Dallas and should be a bigger favorite here. The Predators have struggled in net and defensively and go up against one of the best offenses in the NHL in Colorado.

The Avalanche should get out to an early lead and Colorado has done a great job this season defending such positions.

Prediction: Colorado 4, Nashville 1.

Avalanche vs. Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win in regulation -105.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Ryan O'Reilly over 2.5 shots on goal +135.

Tip 4: Colorado -0.5 first period +140.

