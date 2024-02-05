Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 5, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are 32-14-3 and aim to extend their three-game winning streak as they face the 30-16-3 New York Rangers on the road at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+, ALT, and MSG.

In their previous match on Jan. 27, New York triumphed with a 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators, while Colorado secured a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at home on Jan. 26.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have scored a total of 160 goals at an average of 3.3 per game and have allowed 140 goals at a rate of 2.9 per game.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 36 goals and 36 assists. Chris Kreider follows with 23 goals and 22 assists, while Vincent Trocheck, a key offensive contributor, has scored 15 goals and 32 assists.

Mika Zibanejad also adds to the offensive firepower with 15 goals and 31 assists. In goal, Igor Shesterkin boasts a record of 19-12-1, a 2.86 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are maintaining an impressive average of 3.84 goals per game, while their defense concedes 3.11 goals on average.

Nathan MacKinnon spearheads the team with 31 goals and 53 assists, showcasing his offensive prowess. Mikko Rantanen has played a crucial role in Colorado's attack this season, contributing 27 goals and 39 assists.

Cale Makar adds to the offensive firepower with 12 goals and 46 assists. In goal, Alexander Georgiev boasts a solid record of 27-11-2, allowing 116 goals with a 2.9 GAA, making 1,017 saves and recording a .898 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 100 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 47-44-7-2 (50.5%) against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 48.5% win rate, while the Rangers have 54.1%.

On Penalty kills, the Avalanche boast a strong 82.14% success rate, while the Rangers are at 82.73%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

New York has excelled in 39 games as the favorite this season, securing victory in 24. The Rangers have a success rate of 53.3% in games with odds lower than -114, having won 24 out of 39, indicating a 53.3% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Avalance, designated as underdogs in six games, have achieved three upset wins. When listed with odds at 107 or longer, Colorado holds a record of 3-3 and has a 51.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 5-3 Rangers

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Colorado Avalanche New York Rangers 0 votes